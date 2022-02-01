Bulls: Javonte Green was cleared to play for up to 30 minutes, coach Billy Donovan said. Green is coping with a sore ankle. ... Dosunmu was selected to the Rising Stars game. “He’ll learn something from it,” Donovan said, “And I think that will always be something that he’ll always do. It’s just kind of who he is as a person.” ... Should the Bulls hold the best record in the Eastern Conference through Sunday, Donovan wo;; coach the East in the All-Star Game Feb. 20.