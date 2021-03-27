Burks’ 3-pointer put the Knicks up 99-96 with 1:19 remaining. Milwaukee then missed its next two 3-point attempts, along with a turnover. Burks hit a technical foul free throw with eight seconds left to make it 100-96.

The Bucks said Giannis Antetokounmpo had a left knee sprain.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo had 23 points and Jordan Nwora 21 for the Bucks, who lost their second straight after eight consecutive victories.

Despite a patchwork lineup, the Bucks were within 81-77 after three periods.

Burks and Immanuel Quickley opened the fourth quarter with consecutive 3-pointers to put the Knicks up 87-77.

Barrett’s drive put the Knicks up 96-91, but a 3-pointer by Antetokounmpo and dunk by Brook Lopez tied it at 96.

Milwaukee also was without starters Khris Middleton, Donte DiVincenzo and Jrue Holiday. Forward Bobby Portis, the leading scorer off the bench, missed his second straight game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Derrick Rose had 13 points in 29 minutes for the Knicks, his first action since Feb. 28 after recovering from the coronavirus.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Robinson was in his fourth game back after missing 15 games with a broken right hand, which he sustained in mid-February. He was averaging 8.5 points and 8.4 rebounds in 28 minutes per game. Robinson shot an NBA-record 74.2% last season.

Bucks: Alongside regular center Lopez, the starters were Thanasis Antetokounmpo, rookies Sam Merrill and Jordan Nwora, and two-way player Axel Toupane — each making his first start of the season … Injuries were listed as DiVincenzo (left foot plantar fasciitis), Holiday (left knee contusion), Middleton (left hip contusion).

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Miami on Monday.

Bucks: Are at the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.