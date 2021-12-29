The Knicks have won seven straight against the Pistons. ... New York’s three-game winning streak matches its longest this season. The Knicks also won three straight Oct. 26-30. ... Knicks guard Evan Fournier was a late scratch due to a sore right ankle. ... Justin Robinson made his Pistons debut after playing a combined 20 games for Milwaukee and Sacramento this season. He had three points in 11 minutes. ... Detroit’s Trayvon Palmer made his NBA debut in the first half. Palmer, 27, signed a 10-day contract on Tuesday. He went scoreless in 17 minutes.