Raptors: Gary Trent Jr. (ankle) was listed as questionable and has been doing some on-court work but wound up missing his fifth consecutive game. ... Khem Birch, who broke his nose and needed surgery last week, is likely to miss about two weeks. ... Each of VanVleet’s first 10 shot attempts were 3-pointers. ... Toronto used a 17th starting lineup of the season. The Raptors have had only four lineups start at least four games.