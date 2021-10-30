Grizzlies: G/F Dillon Brooks, who has not played this season recovering from a fractured left hand is “trending real well,” according to coach Taylor Jenkins. “He’s going to have a follow up in the next week, but hopefully when we get that follow up, he’s going to be ramping up even more.” ... Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins successfully challenged a play in the second quarter and a foul against C Steven Adams was overturned. ... It was Memphis’ first wire-to-wire loss since April 11, 2021 against Indiana.