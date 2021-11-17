Pelicans: Zion Williamson (foot) missed his 22nd consecutive game going back to last season but has been cleared for some contact work. “There is still some work to do in front of him, but it’s definitely light at the end of the tunnel,” Green said. ... The Pelicans play three of their next four games at home. ... Only one season — 2004-05 — saw the Pelicans off to a worse 16-game start than this season. They were 1-15 that season, back when the franchise was called the Hornets.