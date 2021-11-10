Butler joined a lengthy injury list for both teams in this showdown between marquee franchises that also met in the 2020 NBA Finals.
The Lakers had just 10 players in uniform without LeBron James (abdominal strain), Rajon Rondo (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (hamstring). Talen Horton-Tucker, Trevor Ariza and former Heat guard Kendrick Nunn have yet to play for Los Angeles this season due to injuries.
Miami also was without Markieff Morris, who has whiplash from his confrontation with Denver star Nikola Jokic on Monday. Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker all played through minor injuries.
