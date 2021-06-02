128 — The number of players who, in the NBA’s 16-team playoff format since 1984, have appeared in at least 44 first-round games. (The number becomes 129 when Jae Crowder plays for Phoenix in Game 6.) None of them have a better record in those games than James does; his teams have gone 58-14, a winning percentage of .806. Jordan’s first-round winning percentage was .674 (with a 1-9 start), Bryant’s was .676, Fisher’s was .740 and Horry’s was .750. Malone (44-42) was barely over .500 in first-round games and Stockton (43-43) was exactly .500.