Pasquale was drafted in 1984 by the Seattle SuperSonics but didn’t make the team. He played professionally in Argentina, West Germany and Switzerland.

Former Canada coach and player Jay Triano shared the same backcourt with Pasquale and traveled the world with him. He called it a “sad day for basketball in our country.”

Pasquale, a native of Sudbury, Ontario, is survived by wife Karen, sons Isiah and Manny, brother Vito, sister Luciana and mother Adriana.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD