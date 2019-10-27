In his first game action in nearly a year, Henson had three points and three rebounds in eight minutes against the Pacers.
Cavaliers coach John Beilein was impressed with his interior defense and credited the 6-foot-11 Henson for affecting Indiana’s shooters near the rim.
Cleveland acquired Henson in December as part of a three-team trade. Henson spent six-plus seasons with the Bucks, averaging 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.
