The Cavs view Osman as a future core player and wanted to lock him in financially. He was in the final year of his rookie contract and could have been a restricted free agent next summer.

General manager Koby Altman says Osman “epitomizes everything it means to be a Cavalier. ... His work ethic and commitment to this organization and community are qualities we admire in a player.”

The 6-foot-7 Osman averaged 13 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 75 starts last season. With more playing time, his scoring average jumped 9.1 points from the previous season.

