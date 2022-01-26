Bucks: Milwaukee started 6 of 7 on 3-pointers but finished just 9 of 32. ... G Wesley Matthews (bruised left knee) missed the game. Coach Mike Budenholzer said Matthews stayed in Milwaukee for treatment. He could return for Friday’s game or “shortly after.” ... Budenholzer said he sees the Cavs’ confidence growing. “They have a belief,” he said. “You can see it and you can feel it.”