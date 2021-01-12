Utah went 44-28 overall with a 21-16 record on the road a season ago. The Jazz averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 33.6 bench points last season.
The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Collin Sexton: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (right shoulder), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (personal), Dante Exum: out (calf), Kevin Love: out (calf).
Jazz: Derrick Favors: day to day (knee), Joe Ingles: day to day (achilles).
