“Mike has been an incredible resource to me and this organization and his work behind the scenes gives me great confidence that he is ready to take on more of a leadership role,” Altman said. “His community roots provides a unique perspective when evaluating players and the type of commitment needed to make a positive impact in Cleveland.”
The Cavs have had a dramatic turnaround after winning just 22 games last season. They reached the All-Star break fourth in the Eastern Conference and are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
The 39-year-old Gansey is a Northeast Ohio native. He played collegiately at West Virginia, where he was a first-team Big East selection. Gansey previously served as GM for the Cleveland Charge of the NBA’s G League.
Along with Gansey’s promotion, the Cavs elevated Brandon Weems to assistant GM after working as their senior director of player personnel. Weems is a longtime friend and former high-school teammate of LeBron James.
Also, the Cavs promoted Jason Hillman to vice president of basketball operations and Jon Nichols to vice president of basketball strategy.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports