Cavaliers G Rajon Rondo has appeared in 10 games, but has not started since being acquired from the Lakers on Jan. 3. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff says Rondo is still getting acquainted with his teammates. “As we get deeper in the season, we will need more from him,” Bickerstaff said. “He’s working his way into a comfort level with us, but I can tell you he’s got an understanding for the game that’s second to none.”