Allen’s loss deprives coach J.B. Bickerstaff from using a starting lineup with Allen, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley, three 7-footers who present a major matchup issue for nearly every opponent.
Brown appeared in 26 games for the Mavericks, averaging just 6.5 minutes per game. The 22-year-old showed promise last season with Oklahoma City by averaging 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 22 games.
Brown, who played at UCLA, spent the 2019-20 season with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Cavaliers are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018, when their four-year run to the Finals was followed by LeBron James leaving for the second time as a free agent.
Cleveland currently holds the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference, leading the No. 7 Raptors by three games.
