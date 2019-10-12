All of Cleveland’s players, along with first-year coach John Beilein and his staff, held a film session and short walk-through on a replica basketball court Gilbert has at his home before having lunch. Gilbert and his wife, Jennifer, spoke with many of the players.
The Cavs play their third preseason game Sunday against the Celtics.
Gilbert has owned Cleveland’s franchise since 2005.
