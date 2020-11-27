The 23-year-old Tucker played in 20 games for Utah as a rookie last season. He averaged 3.1 points in 8.1 minutes. It’s possible the Cavs could waive the 6-foot-5 Tucker before Nov. 29, when his contract becomes fully guaranteed.
But Tucker has shown potential and the Cavs may want to keep him around as they continue to rebuild.
