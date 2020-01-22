He’s averaging 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 16 games this season, his third with Cleveland.

Also, the Cavs said rookie swingman Dylan Windler had successful surgery Tuesday on a lower leg stress reaction. Windler was initially diagnosed with the injury before training camp opened in October. He was close to joining the Cavs after playing for the Canton Charge in the NBA’s G League before suffering a setback.

The No. 26 overall pick last year from Belmont is out of the remainder of this season.

