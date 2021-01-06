Exum injured his calf in the first quarter Monday. The Cavaliers said he’ll begin treatments and rehab and is expected to miss approximately six to eight weeks of basketball activity.
Exum has made three starts for the Cavs, who have been dealing with numerous injuries since the start of the season.
Cleveland is without star forward Kevin Love, who aggravated a calf injury in the team’s second game and is expected to be out at least a couple more weeks. The Cavs are expected to have rookie Isaac Okoro back after he missed five games with a foot injury.
