He will continue to oversee a rebuild that began when LeBron James left as a free agent in 2017 after leading Cleveland to its fourth straight NBA Finals appearance.

The Cavs went just 19-63 during an injury-ravaged 2018-19 season. They are off to a 2-2 start this year under first-year coach John Beilein.

Altman has been acquiring future draft picks. He’s also orchestrated contract extensions for Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr. and Cedi Osman.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD