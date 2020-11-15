Porter’s attorney, Alex Spiro, said in an email to the Associated Press that his client “was issued a summons for a petty offense and released. We are gathering information and will have further comment at a later point.”
The 20-year-old Porter emerged as a bright spot last season for the Cavs, whose year included a coaching change after the All-Star break before being halted by the coronavirus pandemic. He averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 50 games.
Cleveland selected him with the No. 30 overall pick.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.