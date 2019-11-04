The league announced the discipline for Porter on Monday.
The Cavs drafted the 19-year-old Porter with the No. 30 overall pick in this year’s draft. Considered one of the most talented players available, he was passed over by some teams after being suspended for conduct issues at Southern California. He played 21 games for the Trojans.
Porter is averaging 5.3 points in six games for the Cavs, who host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.
