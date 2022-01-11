Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and eight assists for Sacramento. Buddy Hield added 19 points. The Kings have lost a season-worst five straight.
Cleveland led 109-99 with 2:34 remaining but went cold after that. Sacramento went on its biggest run after that and got within 109-108 on two free throws by De’Andre Fox. After the Cavaliers turned the ball over, Fox missed a 15-footer as time expired.
The Cavaliers ked going into the fourth quarter, fell behind by three, then went on a 14-2 run to take a comfortable lead. Mobley, quiet for most of the evening, made a pair of baskets during the run then later made a three-point play to make it 106-99. Markkanen followed with a 3-pointer before the Kings made their late push.
Coming off a season-low two points in Sunday’s 96-82 loss to Golden State on Sunday, Love got the Cavaliers going early and had 14 points in the first half including a 3-pointer that put Cleveland ahead by 12.
The Kings got within 47-45 on Marvin Bagley III’s dunk but Garland hit a 3-pointer atop the arc for the Cavs and Osman followed with a pair of free throws. Osman later scored on a reverse just before halftime to make it 62-49.
Lamar Stevens scored six of Cleveland’s first 11 points in the third quarter and fed Allen with an alley-oop pass but Hield made back-to-back 3s then added a third beyond the arc to help Sacramento get within 84-79.
TIP-INS
Cavaliers: Allen had his double-double before halftime.
Kings: Richaun Holmes and Damian Jones remain in the NBA health and safety protocol.
UP NEXT
Cavaliers: Continue their six-game road trip at Utah on Wednesday.
Kings: Face the Lakers on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.
__
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports