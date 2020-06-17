“It is an absolute honor to receive this award and I am incredibly humbled by it,” Love said. “In telling my story, if I can help just one child that is suffering to make sense of what they are experiencing, I know my efforts have been worth it. And I hope one day we are able to erase the stigma around mental illness, starting with public conversations around mental health and encouraging people to seek help when they need it, followed by research, action, and change.”
Named in honor of the tennis champion, the Arthur Ashe Award honors “those who find ways through sports to make a difference far beyond the field of play and impact the world in indelible ways.”
Previous winners include Muhammad Ali, Billie Jean King, Nelson Mandela, Pat Summitt and Caitlyn Jenner.
