Cavs' Mitchell to miss game vs. Grizzlies with groin strain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell will miss Cleveland’s game at Memphis on Wednesday night with a strained left groin.
With Mitchell on the bench, the Cavs rallied to beat the Pelicans. Darius Garland scored 30 points for Cleveland, which overcame a 13-point deficit.
It’s not yet known if Mitchell will miss multiple games. The Cavs are always cautious with injuries and Mitchell is their best player and an MVP candidate.
After facing the Grizzlies, Cleveland will host Golden State on Friday and Milwaukee the following day.
Mitchell has helped get the Cavaliers back among the Eastern Conference’s top teams since arriving in an offseason trade from Utah. Earlier this month, he scored 71 points in an overtime win against Chicago.
