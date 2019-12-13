The Cavs said an MRI confirmed the previous diagnosis and Windler will be out for at least two weeks to undergo more treatment and rehabilitation.

Windler will also get a second opinion from an orthopedist in Indianapolis.

In his first game for the Charge, Cleveland’s G League affiliate, the 6-foot-8 swingman scored eight points and had four rebounds in 17 minutes last week.

The Cavs said Windler’s status will be “updated as appropriate.”

Cleveland will continue a three-game trip in Milwaukee on Saturday. The Cavs snapped an eight-game losing streak with an overtime win at San Antonio on Thursday.

