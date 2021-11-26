The Cavs lost to the Celtics on the night Mobley was injured while batting Boston big man Enes Kanter under the basket. Cleveland, which has been hit hard by injuries, has dropped its last four games without Mobley.
He’s been among the NBA’s top rookies through the season’s first six weeks, and Mobley’s return could help the young Cavs get untracked. Cleveland lost leading scorer Collin Sexton for the season with a knee injury.
The 20-year-old Mobley averaged 14.6 points and 8.0 rebounds in his first 15 games. He’s been equally effective on defense, averaging 1.6 blocks and being amongst the league’s leaders in contested shots.
