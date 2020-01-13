CLEVELAND — Cavaliers rookie swingman Dylan Windler will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury he sustained during the preseason.

The Cavs said Monday that Windler, the No. 26 overall pick in last year’s draft, is still dealing with symptoms from a stress reaction in his lower left leg. Windler was making progress and nearing a return to the Cavs until a recent setback, and the team said he will now undergo surgery.