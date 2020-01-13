The team said Windler will have the operation on Jan. 21. After surgery, Cleveland will have a better timeline for when he may come back.
The 6-foot-8 Windler averaged 21.3 points and 10.8 rebounds as a senior at Belmont. The Cavs were enamored with his shooting ability after he made 43% of his 3-pointers last season.
Windler recently got a second opinion on his injury from an orthopedist in Indianapolis.
