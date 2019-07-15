CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers have waived colorful shooting guard J.R. Smith, ending his eventful tenure with the team.

Cleveland had been trying to trade Smith for months, but the team couldn’t find the right package and released him to cut space under the salary cap and avoid paying luxury taxes.

Smith’s days were numbered when he agreed to leave the club in November after 11 games. The 33-year-old wasn’t happy with his role, and the Cavs didn’t want him around their young players.

Smith played a vital part in Cleveland winning the 2016 NBA championship. He made two 3-pointers during a critical stretch of Game 7 of the Finals, helping the Cavs complete a historic comeback from a 3-1 deficit.

He’ll also be remembered for a gaffe in the 2018 Finals, when he mistakenly dribbled out the clock at the end of regulation in a tie game that Cleveland lost in overtime.

