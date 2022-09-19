Celtics add No. 6 in parquet paint to honor Bill Russell

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have painted Bill Russell’s No. 6 in the free throw lanes of their parquet floor as part of a season-long tribute planned for the Hall of Famer, who died this summer.

The team has said it will honor Russell in other ways this season, including two nights in his honor — one for the Oct. 18 season opener and one on Feb. 12, which would have been his 89th birthday. The Celtics will also wear a special Russell-themed jersey for some of their games. There will also be something on their regular uniforms to honor him.