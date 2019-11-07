Gordon Hayward added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics, who scored 17 points off 21 Charlotte turnovers.

Walker received a rousing, one-minute standing ovation from the home crowd after the Hornets showed a highlight tribute on the videoboard that left the point guard in tears.

The three-time All-Star played eight NBA seasons in Charlotte and is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. He signed with the Celtics this past offseason after Hornets owner Michael Jordan elected not to pay Walker a five-year, $221 million supermax contract.

But he left on good terms with the organization and its fans and said before the game he was expecting a warm response.

“I have always interacted with fans, always signed autographs and always took pictures,” Walker said after shootaround. “I was always nice to everybody, so I don’t think there should be any negative reactions.”

Miles Bridges had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hornets, who had their three-game win streak snapped. Charlotte was just 6 of 31 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Coach Brad Stevens said center Enes Kanter is improving from a bruised left knee, but isn’t quite ready to return.

Hornets: Terry Rozier, signed to replace Walker, was held to three points after shooting 1 of 11 from the field. ... Bridges received a technical after mixing it up with Marcus Smart in the fourth quarter. ... The Hornets had nine blocks.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Boston takes its six-game win streak on the road Saturday to San Antonio.

Hornets: Wrap up a three-game homestand when they host the Pelicans on Saturday night.

