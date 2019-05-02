Milwaukee Bucks (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Boston Celtics (49-33, fourth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Boston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks in game three of the Eastern Conference second round with the series tied 1-1. The Bucks won the previous matchup 123-102. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points to lead Milwaukee to the victory and Marcus Morris recorded 17 points in the loss for Boston.

The Celtics are 28-13 on their home court. Boston is 24-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bucks are 40-12 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is the top team in the Eastern Conference scoring 17.7 fast break points per game, led by Antetokounmpo averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrie Irving leads the Celtics averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 23.8 points per game while shooting 40.1 percent from beyond the arc. Gordon Hayward has averaged 12.9 points and collected 4.1 rebounds while shooting 48.6 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 27.7 points and has added 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Khris Middleton has averaged 20.8 points and collected 5.2 rebounds while shooting 47.7 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bucks: Averaging 116.7 points, 51.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101 points on 41.3 percent shooting.

Celtics: Averaging 101.8 points, 47.8 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.7 points on 39.9 percent shooting.

Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart: out (oblique).

Bucks Injuries: Pau Gasol: out (ankle), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (heel), Malcolm Brogdon: out (heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

