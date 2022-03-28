Coach Ime Udoka said after the game that Williams had “quite a bit of pain” and was scheduled for a scan. The team said Monday he had a torn lateral meniscus and an update would be provided later in the week; a torn meniscus usually takes a minimum of six to eight weeks for recovery, which would keep him out through the conference finals.
The Celtics were also without big man Al Horford due to unspecified personal reasons. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are also out for Monday night’s game in Toronto because of sore knees.
