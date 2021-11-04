Udoka became the 100th different coach to go against Spoelstra, who is in his 14th season with the Heat. Udoka and Spoelstra both have deep ties to Portland, have known each other for years and worked together this summer with USA Basketball on its way to the Olympic gold medal. The only opposing coaches on that list Spoelstra hasn’t beaten: Ryan Saunders (0-3), Marc Iavaroni (0-1) and now Udoka (0-1).