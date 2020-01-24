Walker had 27 points in the first half, when Boston found itself in a 46-30 hole. The Celtics point guard scored 19 of his points in the second quarter to pull Boston within four at 57-53 at halftime.

Boston picked up the pace considerably on defense in the second half. The Celtics limited Orlando to just 7 of 25 shooting (28%) in the third quarter, outscoring the Magic 29-20 to take an 82-77 lead. Walker didn’t score in that quarter, but the Celtics didn’t need him as Boston started to spread its scoring around.

Walker nailed his sixth 3-pointer of the game to put Boston up 95-81 with 8:46 left and then it was a matter of holding on.

Orlando got 12 points from Fournier and Terrence Ross hit a 3-pointer to close the gap to 103-98 with 2:29 to play, but the Magic went scoreless the rest of the game.

Walker single-handedly kept Boston in the game in the first half, scoring 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting. He outscored his teammates 27-26 for the half.

He scored 19 points in the second quarter after Orlando had run out to a 46-30 lead by running past a slow-reacting Boston defense.

Walker responded by scoring 13 straight points for the Celtics, including three straight 3-pointers and finally got some help to close the 16-point deficit to just 57-53 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Celtics: F Jayson Tatum (groin), G Jaylen Brown (ankle) and C Enes Kanter (hip) were all out. … At one point in the first half, Kemba Walker had outscored the rest of the Celtics 25-18.

Magic: F Jonathan Isaac, G D.J. Augustin and F Al-Farouq Aminu were out. ... Orlando had beaten Boston three straight times entering the game.

UP NEXT

Celtics: at New Orleans on Sunday.

Magic: home against LA Clippers on Sunday.

—-

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports