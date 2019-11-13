Hayward broke his hand when he collided with LaMarcus Aldridge in Saturday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Boston forward had surgery Monday.
Hayward missed all but five minutes of the 2017-18 season after breaking his leg in the first quarter of the season opener. He returned last season, playing mostly off the bench. But it wasn’t until this season that he was matching his numbers from before the injury.
