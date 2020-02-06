The Hawks are 7-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta allows 118.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

The Celtics won the last matchup between these two squads 123-115 on Feb. 3. Jayson Tatum scored 28 points to help lead Boston to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Celtics. Gordon Hayward is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and 20 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Trae Young leads the Hawks averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 29.3 points per game and shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc. John Collins has averaged 11.2 rebounds and added 23.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 117.7 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 43.1 percent shooting.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 116.8 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points on 49.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: day to day (hip), Daniel Theis: day to day (ankle), Kemba Walker: day to day (hip), Marcus Smart: day to day (right thigh).

Hawks: Nene: out (adductor strain), Clint Capela: day to day (heel), Bruno Fernando: day to day (calf), Cameron Reddish: day to day (concussion protocol), Chandler Parsons: out (concussion/whiplash), DeAndre’ Bembry: day to day (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.