Celtics G Smart, C Williams leave injured against Raptors

TORONTO — Boston guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both missed the second half of the Celtics’ game at Toronto on Saturday because of injuries.
Toronto led 57-50 at the break.
Williams had left knee surgery last March, but returned in the playoffs.
The Celtics, who came in on an eight-game winning streak, were already without leading scorer Jayson Tatum, who sat because of a sore left wrist. Tatum is averaging 31.2 points, the third-highest total in the league, and a career-high 8.5 rebounds.
