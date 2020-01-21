The Grizzlies are 8-10 on the road. Memphis leads the Western Conference scoring 17.7 fast break points per game led by Ja Morant averaging 2.7.

The Celtics and Grizzlies meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kemba Walker leads the Celtics scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Enes Kanter has averaged 8.9 rebounds and added 10.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Boston.

Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies with 10.0 rebounds and averages 15 points. Morant has averaged 8.6 assists and scored 18 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 115.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 47.9 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 122.6 points, 47.9 rebounds, 30.9 assists, eight steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 44.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (hip).

Grizzlies: Bruno Caboclo: out (knee).

