Kanter, an outspoken critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government for its treatment of residents, has not traveled outside the United States for years. Kanter has said his passport was revoked by the Turkish government in 2017.

The Globe’s headline reads, “Thank you, Canada, for letting me play basketball — despite Turkey’s threats against me.”

The Celtics already were short-handed at center with Vincent Poirier and Robert Williams nursing injuries.

Kanter, 27, is averaging 7.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Celtics this season.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, U.S. and Canadian law enforcement, U.S. Senator Ed Markey, the Celtics, the NBA and my managers for working diligently to make my Christmas game against the Raptors possible and ensuring my safety there,” Kanter writes in the Globe. “And, on Christmas night, I will play in my first game as a Celtic outside the U.S. when I take the court against the Raptors.”

