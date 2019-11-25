Sacramento finished 39-43 overall with a 15-26 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Kings averaged 114.2 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range last season.

Boston and Sacramento square off for the second time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 100-99 on Nov. 17. Buddy Hield led the way with 35 points.

AD

Celtics Injuries: Kemba Walker: day to day (neck), Gordon Hayward: out (left hand).

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD