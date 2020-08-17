The first night of the NBA playoffs in the league's bubble included hard fouls along with electric scoring performances from rising stars, with the Celtics claiming a 109-101 Game 1 victory over the 76ers in the centerpiece contest. Earlier in the day, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Utah Jazz, 135-125, in overtime, overcoming a historic 57-point showing from Donovan Mitchell, and the defending champion Toronto Raptors handily defeated the Brooklyn Nets, 134-110. The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks played the last game of the night.

Boston aims to make a deep postseason run that will erase memories of last year's disastrous ending in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Tatum made sure Boston got off on the right foot, scoring a game-high 32 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. If Kyrie Irving's overconfidence and erratic decision-making tanked Boston's 2019 playoff run, the 22-year-old Tatum's smooth, controlled and complete game stands at the center of the Celtics' redemption plans.

"It doesn't feel like he's got 32 at the end of the night," Celtics Coach Brad Stevens said. "I thought he was unbelievable defensively the whole game, communicating and leading. Offensively, he just plays the game within himself and finds the next right play. He did a lot of good things tonight, as usual."

The bubble, where no fans are allowed, did not afford Boston the typical comforts of home or the customary jeering that marks their heated division rivalry with the 76ers. The Celtics laughed through the pregame messages recorded by their parents, spouses and children that aired on video boards around the court, and they danced loosely throughout warmups. Once the game tipped, they were all business, with Tatum taking his time and methodically getting to his spots for pure jumpers. When the physical play ratcheted up late, Boston kept its composure and outscored Philadelphia 34-22 over the final 12 minutes.

Brown, who briefly left the game in the second half with what he called a right quadriceps injury, came back to stroke a key three-pointer to push Boston's lead to eight with 4:29 to play.

"I'm in a lot of pain, but it feels better when you win," Brown said. "Experience is everything. It's the best teacher. I've been lucky enough to go to two Eastern Conference finals. [Tatum] also has been to a conference finals. We continue to feed that to our young guys and play like we've been here before."

That experience may become even more important after Celtics forward Gordon Hayward appeared to badly sprain his right ankle in the fourth quarter. He departed the arena on crutches and in a boot, and he has an MRI exam scheduled to assess the severity of the injury.

Brown finished with 29 points, six rebounds and four assists, hitting five three-pointers and forming a strong one-two punch with Tatum that proved to be too much for the 76ers' wings. With Philadelphia using bigger lineups, Brown took advantage of a positional mismatch against Horford, a power forward, down the stretch.

Stevens attributed Boston's steadiness throughout the momentum swings and in the bubble's unusual circumstances to Tatum and Brown.

"That's what they've done their whole careers in the playoffs or the regular season," Stevens said. "They've consistently gotten better and made timely plays. A couple of Jaylen's threes were enormous. That's how they're built."

Philadelphia, which opened the playoffs without all-star Ben Simmons, who left the bubble for knee surgery, was pesky throughout. Embiid punished Boston's undersized front line, scoring 26 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. But the 76ers' offense dried up down the stretch, and they managed just one field goal in an eight-minute span while the Celtics ripped off an extended 18-6 run. Embiid was held without a field goal in the final 11 minutes.

"I've got to do more," Embiid said. "I've got one job to do, which is to carry us. I've got to lead my teammates. I've got to take more shots and be more aggressive. Defensively, I've got to help my teammates."

The first game of the new-look bubble playoffs was memorable, with Mitchell scoring 57 points against the Nuggets to set a new Jazz postseason scoring record, eclipsing Karl Malone's 50-point performance in 2000. Only two players — Hall of Famers Michael Jordan (63) and Elgin Baylor (61) — have scored more points than Mitchell in an NBA playoff game.

Yet the Jazz's hopes of jumping out to an early series lead in its upset bid were extinguished by Denver's Jamal Murray, who tallied 36 points and hit multiple three-pointers in overtime to deliver the win. In a sign of the NBA's new world, Murray and Mitchell crossed paths near the teams' hotel shortly after the game.

"The crazy thing about being out here in the bubble," Murray said as he filmed Mitchell with his smartphone, "I've got to see this dude right after the game. He just dropped 57!"

Toronto, meanwhile, launched its title defense with a routine victory over undermanned Brooklyn. Seven Raptors finished in double figures, with Fred VanVleet leading the way with 30 points on eight three-pointers.

While Tuesday's quadruple-header will belong to established superstars such as LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Monday was a showcase for the NBA's young talent. Tatum, Brown, Mitchell and Murray are all 23 years old or younger, and none seemed phased by the playoff stakes after getting their feet wet last year.

"[Brown and I] are both hungry," Tatum said. "We're young guys, but we have quite a bit of playoff experience. This is my third year in a row in the playoffs and we've been in some tough games together, some big moments. We've got a chip on our shoulder every night."