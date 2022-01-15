Bulls: G Zach LaVine did not travel with the club after injuring his left knee early in Friday night’s game. An MRI on Saturday did not reveal any significant structural damage and LaVine will be reevaluated early next week, the Bulls said. Although there was no timetable for his return, the Bulls said LaVine was not expected to miss significant time. LaVine tore the ACL in the same knee while playing for Minnesota in February 2017. … The Bulls were also without G Lonzo Ball (left knee soreness). G Alex Caruso remained in COVID-19 health and safety protocols.