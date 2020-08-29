Key matchup: Raptors F Pascal Siakam vs. Celtics F Jayson Tatum. They are two of the league’s best young talents, both first-time All-Stars this season and both well on their way to being considered among the NBA elite — if they’re not there already. Tatum averaged 27.0 points and 9.8 rebounds in Boston’s first-round sweep of Philadelphia; Siakam averaged 20.8 points and 7.8 rebounds in Toronto’s first-round sweep of Brooklyn.
Injury watch: The point guard position could be a concern for both sides. Boston’s Kemba Walker has been dealing with a sore knee in the bubble; Toronto’s Kyle Lowry sprained an ankle in the Raptors’ first-round clinching win over the Nets. And the Celtics will be without Gordon Hayward (ankle) indefinitely, probably the entire series.
Numbers of note: Boston is the only team to beat Toronto in the NBA’s restart bubble. ... Toronto is outscoring opponents by an average score of 116-106 in the bubble; Boston is outscoring opponents 117-108. ... The Raptors’ bench scored an NBA-record 100 points in the Game 4 win over Brooklyn. The previous mark for bench scoring in a game, which started being tracked in 1970, was 94. ... This will be the first postseason matchup between the franchises.
Prediction: Raptors in 6.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.