Hornets: G LaMelo Ball (right wrist), G Malik Munk (sprained right ankle) and F Gordon Hayward (sprained right foot) were all out. Ball and Monk could be cleared to play soon. Ball last played on March 20, when he broke his wrist in a game at the Clippers and Monk sprained his ankle April 1. … Former Celtic Rozier got a nice hand during pregame introductions.