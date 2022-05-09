Celtics' Robert Williams won't play Game 4 against Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams won’t play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against Milwaukee on Tuesday because of soreness in his surgically repaired left knee.

Williams had surgery to repair torn cartilage in his knee on March 30. The 6-foot-9 forward/center didn’t return until Game 3 of the Celtics’ first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets. He had started each of the first three games against the Bucks.