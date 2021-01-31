Smart’s injury will mean yet another adjustment to a Celtics lineup that was playing with its projected starters Smart, Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Daniel Theis for just the second time this season.
Walker missed the first 12 games of the season recovering from a procedure on his left knee and Tatum missed multiple games earlier this month with COVID-19.
Smart is averaging 13.1 points and 6.1 assists this season.
The Celtics being a five-game, West Coast trip at Golden State on Tuesday night.
