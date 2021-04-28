“I’m not even completely aware of what happened,” Stevens said. “I did hear there were words after the game.”
The NBA did not provide many specifics in a news release beyond saying the incidents with Smart occurred “during and after the Celtics’ 119-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.”
“I saw Marcus this morning. We talked about it,” Stevens said.
Boston was already short-handed at point guard. Kemba Walker is out with a left oblique strain.
“Point guard by committee tonight,” Stevens said.
Boston was blown out by the Hornets in the teams’ last meeting, 125-104 in Charlotte on Sunday.
Boston entered in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, 1 1/2 games ahead of eighth-place Charlotte.
Both teams are fighting for a playoff spot and looking to avoid the play-in games for teams that finish between seventh and 10th in the conference.
The Celtics have lost four of their last five games following a six-game winning streak.
