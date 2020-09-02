The Celtics have gone 9-6 against division opponents. Boston ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 47.8 points per game in the paint led by Jaylen Brown averaging 9.

The Raptors are 9-5 against the rest of the division. Toronto ranks sixth in the league with 35.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Pascal Siakam averaging 6.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 23.4 points and seven rebounds for the Celtics. Kemba Walker is averaging 17.2 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Siakam leads the Raptors scoring 22.9 assists and collecting 7.3 rebounds. Norman Powell is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Celtics: Averaging 110.5 points, 44.5 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.2 points on 39.2% shooting.

Raptors: Averaging 116.3 points, 47.5 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 41.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Tremont Waters: out (knee), Javonte Green: out (knee), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

Raptors: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.